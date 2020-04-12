Morgan Stanley Lowers Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Price Target to $172.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $172.00 in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $187.69.

Get Laboratory Corp. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $146.80 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.51. Laboratory Corp. of America has a 12 month low of $98.02 and a 12 month high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. Laboratory Corp. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total transaction of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,362,770 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $738,050,000 after acquiring an additional 52,084 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,612,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $272,826,000 after acquiring an additional 17,010 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,490,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,654,000 after acquiring an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 1,326,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $224,442,000 after acquiring an additional 26,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC raised its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,151,021 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $194,718,000 after acquiring an additional 47,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corp. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Corp. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.