Morgan Stanley Increases Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Price Target to $6.00

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $6.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Barclays lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of PAA traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.70. The company had a trading volume of 13,434,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,819,074. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.99. Plains All American Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $25.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.16 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 19.20%. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 57.37%.

In other Plains All American Pipeline news, insider Harry N. Pefanis acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $139,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 650,194 shares in the company, valued at $4,525,350.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Willie Cw Chiang acquired 45,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.45 per share, with a total value of $247,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,216,995.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 98,400 shares of company stock valued at $831,410 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,015 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 13,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 3,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 51.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

