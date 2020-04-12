Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Maxim Group

Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) in a research note released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on MBRX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $0.75 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Moleculin Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1.92.

NASDAQ MBRX opened at $1.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $67.60 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.59. Moleculin Biotech has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $3.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,364 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.20% of Moleculin Biotech worth $922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is liposomal Annamycin, an anthracycline intended for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML). The company also develops WP1066 Portfolio, an immuno-stimulating STAT3 inhibitor for the treatment of brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML; and WP1122 Portfolio and related molecules for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme and related central nervous system malignancies.

