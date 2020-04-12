Moin (MOIN) Price Hits $0.0053 on Major Exchanges

Moin (CURRENCY:MOIN) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, Moin has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Moin coin can now be bought for about $0.0053 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, C-CEX and Livecoin. Moin has a market cap of $48,410.11 and approximately $197.00 worth of Moin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002018 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Moin Coin Profile

MOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2015. Moin’s total supply is 9,105,676 coins. Moin’s official Twitter account is @MoinCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moin is discovermoin.com . The Reddit community for Moin is /r/Moin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0-19: 0 MOIN20-999: 79 MOIN1000-17999: 59 MOIN18000-19999: 89 MOIN 18000-19999: POS “

Moin Coin Trading

Moin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Livecoin, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moin using one of the exchanges listed above.

