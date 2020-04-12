Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the three brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $10.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.92) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mohawk Group an industry rank of 87 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

MWK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Mohawk Group in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Mohawk Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of MWK traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,993. Mohawk Group has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $10.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.06.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $25.63 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Mohawk Group stock. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Group Holdings (NYSE:MWK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,000. NorthRock Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Mohawk Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Mohawk Group Company Profile

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

