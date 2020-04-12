Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) had its price target reduced by JMP Securities from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MC. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Moelis & Co from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moelis & Co from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Moelis & Co from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.29.

Get Moelis & Co alerts:

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 739,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,719. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 1.69. Moelis & Co has a fifty-two week low of $22.11 and a fifty-two week high of $42.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Moelis & Co will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Moelis & Co’s previous None dividend of $0.50. This represents a yield of 5.1%. Moelis & Co’s payout ratio is currently 104.08%.

In other Moelis & Co news, CFO Joseph Simon sold 5,846 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $231,793.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,381 shares in the company, valued at $927,056.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 79,331 shares of Moelis & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $2,913,034.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,409 shares in the company, valued at $9,011,418.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 221,688 shares of company stock worth $8,134,624. Corporate insiders own 19.67% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MC. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 108,936 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,027,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,743,000 after buying an additional 14,592 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 2.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 87,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after buying an additional 2,145 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,852 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Moelis & Co by 8.7% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Co Company Profile

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

Further Reading: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.