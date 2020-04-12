Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MOBL. ValuEngine raised Mobileiron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mobileiron from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.31.

NASDAQ:MOBL opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $441.51 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Mobileiron has a 1-year low of $2.94 and a 1-year high of $7.79.

Mobileiron (NASDAQ:MOBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $54.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.98 million. Mobileiron had a negative return on equity of 111.76% and a negative net margin of 23.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Mobileiron will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Mobileiron news, VP Sohail M. Parekh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 415,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory Randolph sold 19,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.26, for a total value of $84,616.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 355,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,911.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,361 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 24,553 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Mobileiron by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

About Mobileiron

MobileIron, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile IT platform that enables enterprises to manage and secure mobile applications, content, and devices while offering their employees with device choice, privacy, and a native user experience worldwide. It offers MobileIron security platform, which includes MobileIron unified endpoint management, a comprehensive security platform that provides the fundamental visibility and IT controls to secure, manage, and monitor various corporate or employee-owned mobile devices or desktops that access business-critical data; MobileIron Access to block untrusted devices and apps from accessing cloud services based on security posture and compliance, as well as provide single sign-on and multifactor authentication for applications on the device; and MobileIron Tunnel that provides secure connectivity through a per-app VPN to connect applications to back-end services.

