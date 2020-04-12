MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) had its price objective cut by Liberum Capital from GBX 1,050 ($13.81) to GBX 814 ($10.71) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on MJ Gleeson from GBX 920 ($12.10) to GBX 1,160 ($15.26) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of MJ Gleeson in a report on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 922.80 ($12.14).

Shares of LON:GLE opened at GBX 660 ($8.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 4.87. MJ Gleeson has a 1 year low of GBX 516.08 ($6.79) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,010 ($13.29). The stock has a market capitalization of $365.23 million and a P/E ratio of 14.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 739.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 837.51.

MJ Gleeson (LON:GLE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported GBX 19.91 ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Analysts predict that MJ Gleeson will post 4933.000078 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. MJ Gleeson’s payout ratio is 0.75%.

In other MJ Gleeson news, insider Andrew Coppel bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 600 ($7.89) per share, with a total value of £39,000 ($51,302.29).

About MJ Gleeson

MJ Gleeson plc engages in urban housing regeneration and strategic land trading activities in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Gleeson Homes and Gleeson Strategic Land. It engages in house building activities on brownfield land in the north of England; and strategic land trading primarily in the south of England.

