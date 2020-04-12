Mizuho Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) in a report issued on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. Mizuho currently has a $175.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a buy rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on shares of Baidu in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They set a hold rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $156.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Baidu from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Baidu from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $144.68.

BIDU stock opened at $99.00 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a PE ratio of 115.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.64. Baidu has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $179.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $106.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $5,675,211,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,051,687 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $764,933,000 after buying an additional 208,886 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,220,711 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $533,497,000 after buying an additional 142,650 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at $469,811,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,139,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,397,000 after buying an additional 1,204,980 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

