Mixin (XIN) Price Hits $166.88 on Exchanges

Mixin (CURRENCY:XIN) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Mixin has a total market capitalization of $85.07 million and approximately $53.28 million worth of Mixin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mixin has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Mixin token can now be purchased for about $166.88 or 0.02381579 BTC on exchanges including BigONE and FCoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00297396 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000021 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Mixin

Mixin (XIN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2017. Mixin’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 509,784 tokens. Mixin’s official Twitter account is @XIN_Foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Mixin is mixin.one . The Reddit community for Mixin is /r/mixin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mixin’s official message board is medium.com/mixinnetwork

Mixin Token Trading

Mixin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and BigONE. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mixin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mixin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mixin using one of the exchanges listed above.

