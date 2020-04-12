MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $10.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions. It offers vehicle tracking services for the consumer and commercial vehicle market worldwide. Mix’s products and services provide enterprise fleets, small fleets and consumers with solutions for safety, efficiency and security. The Company’s products includes Trailer Tracking, MiX Rovi, Beam-e, Matrix MX3, Matrix MX2, Matrix MX1, FM Tracer (FM3316i), FM Protector/MiX 3000, FM-Web, MiX Insight Analyser, Matrix Internet Tracking, MiX DriveTime, MiX Mobile, MiX Track, FM Wireless Kit, FM Voice Kit and FM Sat Comms. MiX Telematics Limited is based in Midrand, South Africa. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on MIXT. TheStreet lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. First Analysis lowered shares of MiX Telematics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of MiX Telematics in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.67.

MIXT opened at $9.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.77 million, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.15. MiX Telematics has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $18.06.

MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.29 million. MiX Telematics had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.38%. Equities analysts expect that MiX Telematics will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 15,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in MiX Telematics in the fourth quarter worth $252,000. Formula Growth Ltd. boosted its holdings in MiX Telematics by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Formula Growth Ltd. now owns 52,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MiX Telematics by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MiX Telematics during the fourth quarter valued at $831,000. 34.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MiX Telematics Limited provides fleet and mobile asset management solutions through software-as-a-service delivery model. The company offers fleet solutions, including MiX Fleet Manager Premium that provides access to secure information about drivers and vehicles; MiX Fleet Manager Essential for monitoring drivers and vehicles; and MiX Asset Manager, a solution for fleet owners and managers to track and monitor vehicles.

