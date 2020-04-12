Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $15.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of maralixibat, an investigational oral drug in development for progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and Alagille syndrome. Mirum Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Foster City, United States. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.83.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $14.75 on Thursday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $28.31. The company has a current ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 9.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $13.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.22.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MIRM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, develops and produces therapies for patients with cholestatic liver diseases with a focus on rare pediatric conditions. The company's lead product candidate is maralixibat, a Phase 3-ready investigational oral drug with indications, including Alagille syndrome (ALGS) and progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC).

