MINDOL 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.69 Million (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. One MINDOL token can currently be purchased for $4.36 or 0.00062198 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger. During the last week, MINDOL has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. MINDOL has a total market cap of $742.01 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.58 or 0.01078969 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.11 or 0.00272807 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001837 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000820 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000036 BTC.

MINDOL Token Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net . MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper, Coineal and CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MINDOL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MINDOL using one of the exchanges listed above.

