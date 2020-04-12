Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Middlesex Water Company treats, stores and distributes water for residential, commercial, industrial and fire prevention purposes. “

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Middlesex Water from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Boenning Scattergood started coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.75.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock opened at $62.94 on Wednesday. Middlesex Water has a 52-week low of $48.79 and a 52-week high of $69.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.47 and a beta of 0.27.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.65 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $26,190.45. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $983,178.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,213 shares of company stock valued at $271,532 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc boosted its stake in Middlesex Water by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 8,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 345,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,423,000 after buying an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 105,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 8,429 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

