Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) Raises Dividend to $0.58 Per Share

Micro Focus International PLC – (NYSE:MFGP) announced a semi-annual dividend on Friday, February 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.5833 per share on Thursday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 12.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This is a boost from Micro Focus International’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.56.

Micro Focus International has a payout ratio of 34.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Micro Focus International to earn $1.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.7%.

Get Micro Focus International alerts:

Shares of MFGP opened at $5.90 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $3.42 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

MFGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Micro Focus International to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Micro Focus International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Micro Focus International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Micro Focus International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.19.

Micro Focus International Company Profile

Micro Focus International plc, an infrastructure software company, develops, sells, and supports software products and solutions to small and medium size enterprises. The company offers infrastructure software products that are managed on an investment portfolio. Its product portfolio includes application modernization and connectivity, application delivery management, and IT operations management, as well as security, information management, and Governance.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Micro Focus International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micro Focus International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.