MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank restated their hold rating on shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) in a report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a $13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $35.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGM. Cfra cut MGM Resorts International to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded MGM Resorts International from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MGM Resorts International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.36.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $14.55 on Thursday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.60.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 15.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. This is an increase from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is 77.92%.

In related news, insider Atif Rafiq purchased 9,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.35 per share, with a total value of $150,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,095.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Murren sold 303,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $9,746,594.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 834,832 shares of company stock valued at $10,178,535 over the last ninety days. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 82,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.