Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on MXCYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metso Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of Metso Oyj stock opened at $6.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Metso Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $10.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.80.

Metso Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXCYY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Metso Oyj had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $183.86 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metso Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Metso Corporation, an industrial company, provides equipment and services for the mining, aggregates, recycling, and process industries worldwide. The company operates through two segment, Minerals and Flow Control. It offers mining solutions, including crushing, screening, grinding, classification, beneficiation, dewatering, pyro processing, bulk materials handling, and slurry pumping solutions, as well as wear and spare parts; and aggregates, such as crushers, screens, feeders, rock breakers, air classifiers, lokotrack mobile plants, NW rapid and portable plants, stationary plants, slurry pumps, and preowned equipment, as well as wear and spare parts.

