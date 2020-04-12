Metal (MTL) Price Reaches $0.26 on Top Exchanges

Metal (CURRENCY:MTL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Metal has a total market cap of $16.82 million and $3.75 million worth of Metal was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metal token can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003652 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Upbit, Tidex and IDEX. In the last week, Metal has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014239 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.88 or 0.02770677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00206289 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00053145 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00028379 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00049546 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000703 BTC.

Metal Token Profile

Metal uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 9th, 2017. Metal’s total supply is 66,588,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,483,821 tokens. Metal’s official Twitter account is @metalpaysme and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Metal is /r/MetalPay . Metal’s official website is www.metalpay.com

Metal Token Trading

Metal can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, IDEX, Tidex, Binance, Cryptopia, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Upbit, Huobi, Kyber Network and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Metal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metal using one of the exchanges listed above.

