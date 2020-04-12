Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercury General Corp. is engaged primarily in writing all risk classifications of automobile insurance in a number of states, principally California. The company offers automobile policyholders the following types of coverage: bodily injury liability, underinsured and uninsured motorist, property damage liability, comprehensive, collision and other hazards specified in the policy. “

Get Mercury General alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut shares of Mercury General from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Mercury General has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.00.

Shares of MCY opened at $41.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.39. Mercury General has a twelve month low of $33.45 and a twelve month high of $65.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.63 million. Mercury General had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 8.13%. Mercury General’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury General will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.08%. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.92%.

In other Mercury General news, Chairman George Joseph bought 75,419 shares of Mercury General stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.93 per share, with a total value of $2,936,061.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 18,884,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $735,171,599.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 34.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the first quarter worth $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Mercury General during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mercury General during the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. 43.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners' insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

See Also: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mercury General (MCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.