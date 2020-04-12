Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mercantile Bank Corporation serves businesses and consumers across Grand Rapids and Kent County with a full range of mortgage, lending, deposit and checking products and services in a friendly, hometown banking environment. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MBWM. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBWM opened at $23.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $383.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Mercantile Bank has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $37.32.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $38.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 10.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mercantile Bank will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.58%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 344,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,295,000 after buying an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in Mercantile Bank by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 22,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 46,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Mercantile Bank by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 56.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

