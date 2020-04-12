MenaPay (MPAY) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $139,449.00

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, MenaPay has traded up 6.2% against the dollar. One MenaPay token can currently be purchased for about $0.0041 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including ABCC, Hanbitco, Sistemkoin and Dcoin. MenaPay has a total market capitalization of $457,480.83 and approximately $139,449.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.02780031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00206357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 92.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MenaPay Token Profile

MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,477,056 tokens. The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . MenaPay’s official message board is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official website is www.menapay.io . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio

Buying and Selling MenaPay

MenaPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Dcoin, Hanbitco and ABCC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MenaPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MenaPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

