MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Given New C$4.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$4.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$2.50 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt downgraded MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering downgraded MEG Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a C$17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$7.50 to C$6.50 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on MEG Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$7.35.

MEG opened at C$2.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $823.65 million and a P/E ratio of -13.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.35. MEG Energy has a 12 month low of C$1.13 and a 12 month high of C$8.07.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$760.01 million. Equities research analysts forecast that MEG Energy will post -0.7476812 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Harvey Doerr acquired 33,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.20 per share, with a total value of C$39,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$90,000.

MEG Energy Corp., an oil sands company, focuses on sustainable in situ development and production in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of Alberta. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 900 square miles of oil sands leases in the southern Athabasca oil sands region of northern Alberta.

