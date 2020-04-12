MediShares Price Up 8.9% Over Last 7 Days (MDS)

MediShares (CURRENCY:MDS) traded up 13% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 12th. MediShares has a total market cap of $2.18 million and approximately $315,565.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MediShares token can currently be purchased for $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC on exchanges including Gate.io, OTCBTC and Huobi. In the last week, MediShares has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.02780031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00206357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

MediShares Profile

MediShares launched on December 1st, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 742,999,401 tokens. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares . MediShares’ official website is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

Buying and Selling MediShares

MediShares can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MediShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MediShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MediShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

