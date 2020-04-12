Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Raised to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.
OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $7.47.
About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion
Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?
Receive News & Ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mediaset Espana Comunicacion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.