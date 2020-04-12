Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) Raised to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mediaset Espana Comunicacion (OTCMKTS:GETVF) to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

OTCMKTS GETVF opened at $4.80 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. Mediaset Espana Comunicacion has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $7.47.

About Mediaset Espana Comunicacion

Mediaset España Comunicación, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the indirect management of a public television (TV) service in Spain. The company operates seven TV channels comprising Telecinco, Factoría de Ficción, Boing, Cuatro, Divinity, Energy, and BeMad. It also invests in audiovisual rights and film production; and sells advertising.

