Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Cut to $191.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $212.00 to $191.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the fast-food giant’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MCD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s to $245.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $209.46.

MCD traded up $6.21 on Thursday, reaching $183.70. 4,900,741 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,541,899. Mcdonald’s has a one year low of $124.23 and a one year high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.59. The company has a market cap of $136.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mcdonald’s will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s payout ratio is 63.78%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,258. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total transaction of $2,997,496.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mcdonald’s during the first quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.30% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

