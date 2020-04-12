Max Property Group Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Max Property Group token can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges including STEX and P2PB2B. Max Property Group has a market cap of $407,856.60 and $122.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group (MPG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

Max Property Group's total supply is 784,888,850 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,545,307 tokens. Max Property Group's official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

