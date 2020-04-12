Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc. designs, manufactures and markets recreational powerboats through its subsidiaries. The company’s operating segment consists of MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers boats and boat trailers; replacement and aftermarket boat parts and accessories as well as manufactures pontoon boats. MasterCraft Boat Holdings Inc., formerly known as MCBC Holdings Inc., is headquartered in Vonore, Tennessee. “

Get Mastercraft Boat alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MCFT. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Mastercraft Boat from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James raised Mastercraft Boat from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. B. Riley lowered Mastercraft Boat from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Mastercraft Boat from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Mastercraft Boat has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.20.

Mastercraft Boat stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.83. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.06. Mastercraft Boat has a 12-month low of $4.90 and a 12-month high of $26.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. Mastercraft Boat had a return on equity of 59.16% and a net margin of 3.95%. The business had revenue of $99.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mastercraft Boat will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,940,000 after purchasing an additional 429,570 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 846,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,327,000 after purchasing an additional 30,823 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 658.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 833,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,135,000 after purchasing an additional 723,928 shares during the period. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can raised its position in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd Can now owns 532,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,381,000 after purchasing an additional 135,295 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercraft Boat by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,045,000 after buying an additional 11,929 shares in the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercraft Boat Company Profile

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. The company operates in two segments, MasterCraft and NauticStar. It offers sport boats and outboard boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, wake surfing, and fishing, as well as general recreational boating.

Further Reading: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mastercraft Boat (MCFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.