Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

MASI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $175.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Masimo from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $201.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Masimo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Masimo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Masimo currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $178.06.

Get Masimo alerts:

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $185.42 on Thursday. Masimo has a 12 month low of $118.93 and a 12 month high of $189.00. The company has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.47.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $247.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Masimo will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 51,942 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $9,639,915.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 177,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,898,611.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ramshorst David J. Van sold 2,000 shares of Masimo stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $374,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 229,453 shares of company stock worth $42,020,628. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MASI. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. West Oak Capital LLC increased its holdings in Masimo by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 325 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Masimo in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Masimo by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

About Masimo

Masimo Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies worldwide. The company offers Masimo Signal Extraction Technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Masimo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masimo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.