Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $92.25.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Manhattan Associates in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter worth $84,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 10,995 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $1,793,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $86,109,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter worth $306,000.

NASDAQ MANH traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $57.75. The company had a trading volume of 899,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,120,510. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $90.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.71.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.58 million. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

