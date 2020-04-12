Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $17.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “MainStreet Bancshares Inc. is a full-service bank. The bank provides deposits, makes loans and other services for the public. MainStreet Bancshares Inc., formerly known as MainStreet Bank, is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock opened at $15.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $138.44 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.48. Mainstreet Bank Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.03.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) (OTCMKTS:MNSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $11.37 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mainstreet Bank Common Stock will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) news, Director Terry M. Saeger acquired 6,000 shares of Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.41 per share, for a total transaction of $134,460.00. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.56% of the company’s stock.

Mainstreet Bank Common Stock (Virginia) Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking services for businesses and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificate of deposits. The company also provides loans for construction, renovations and improvements, commercial real estate, rental property, working capital, business, and land loans, as well as government contract loans, line of credit or seasonal line of credit, mortgage loans, auto loans, and term loans.

