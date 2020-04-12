LUNA 1-Day Volume Reaches $5.68 Million (LUNA)

LUNA (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. In the last week, LUNA has traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar. One LUNA coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002364 BTC on major exchanges including KuCoin, Upbit, Bitrue and GOPAX. LUNA has a market cap of $59.04 million and approximately $5.68 million worth of LUNA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $194.29 or 0.02773664 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00206338 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053187 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00049807 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000708 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

LUNA Coin Profile

LUNA launched on September 10th, 2018. LUNA’s total supply is 995,859,074 coins and its circulating supply is 287,765,804 coins. The official website for LUNA is terra.money . LUNA’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . LUNA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

LUNA Coin Trading

LUNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue, GDAC, GOPAX, Bittrex, Upbit, KuCoin and Coinone. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LUNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LUNA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LUNA using one of the exchanges listed above.

