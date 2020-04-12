LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LSI Industries is an Image Solutions company, combining integrated design, manufacturing, & technology to supply its own high quality lighting fixtures and graphics elements for applications in the retail, specialty niche, & commercial markets. The Company’s Lighting Segment produces high performance products dedicated to the outdoor, architectural outdoor, indoor, architectural indoor and accent/downlight markets. The Graphics Segment provides a vast array of products and services including signage, menu board systems, active digital signage, decorative fixturing, design support, engineering & project management for custom programs for today’s retail environment. The Company’s Technology Segment develops and designs high performance light engines, digital signage and other products using LED lighting technology, including large format LED video screens for the entertainment & sports markets. LSI’s major markets are the petroleum convenience store multisite retail & the commercial industrial lighting markets. “

Separately, HC Wainwright began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $4.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.53 million, a P/E ratio of 188.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69. LSI Industries has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $7.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.54.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). LSI Industries had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 1.20%. The firm had revenue of $82.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of LSI Industries by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,095,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,677,000 after buying an additional 266,489 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,618,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,059 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 948,471 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after purchasing an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 348,174 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 131,969 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LSI Industries by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 93,059 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

