Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $100.00 price target on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Lowe’s have declined and underperformed the industry in the past three months. We note that the company’s sales lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the second straight time when it reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2019 results. Nevertheless, earnings were robust in the quarter as the metric beat the consensus mark and grew year over year. Better process execution, cost-containment efforts and an improvement in gross margin trend drove the bottom line. Moreover, comparable sales increased on solid performance by U.S. home improvement stores. The company’s merchandise category and Pro business also exhibited strength. Further, efforts to enhance online business led to robust comps growth in lowes.com. Management issued an upbeat view for fiscal 2020. However, a high level of debt may act as a deterrent.”

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $115.00 to $94.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $124.48.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.31. The stock had a trading volume of 6,543,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,318,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.31. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $126.73.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The business had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

In other news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $103.86 per share, for a total transaction of $1,038,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,356,747.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 31,550 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. MACRO Consulting Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 2,555 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,743 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,395 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

