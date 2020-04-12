Loop Capital Boosts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $1,400.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its price target lifted by Loop Capital from $1,320.00 to $1,400.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GOOGL. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $1,620.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Aegis raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and issued a $1,350.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and forty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $1,488.17.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,206.57 on Thursday. Alphabet has a fifty-two week low of $1,008.87 and a fifty-two week high of $1,530.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,232.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,314.01. The company has a market cap of $829.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $37.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.44 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $12.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 46.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 968,665 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,297,422,000 after purchasing an additional 219,626 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $76,173,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,114,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Blue Whale Capital LLP purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,670,000. Finally, Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $2,104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

