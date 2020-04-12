Loom Network Market Cap Achieves $14.49 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Loom Network has a total market capitalization of $14.49 million and $11.28 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Loom Network has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Loom Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0149 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, YoBit, Fatbtc and Bittrex.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $194.80 or 0.02780031 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00206357 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00053300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00049888 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Loom Network was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 970,212,724 tokens. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network . The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io

Loom Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Kucoin, CoinExchange, Upbit, Tidex, GOPAX, LATOKEN, Poloniex, DragonEX, IDEX, Coinbe, YoBit, Binance, Hotbit, Bittrex, Fatbtc, Bitbns, Allbit and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

