Lobstex (LOBS) Price Hits $0.0165 on Exchanges

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. During the last week, Lobstex has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for $0.0165 or 0.00000235 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, Graviex and Fatbtc. Lobstex has a total market cap of $314,570.33 and approximately $126,927.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00334184 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.33 or 0.00418569 BTC.

SafeCapital (SCAP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00016514 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00006222 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000254 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000174 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000532 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a coin. Lobstex’s total supply is 19,064,091 coins and its circulating supply is 19,064,079 coins. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com . The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Lobstex

Lobstex can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Fatbtc and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

