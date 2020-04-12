Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) Earns Buy Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their buy rating on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Cfra raised Lions Gate Entertainment from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Lions Gate Entertainment from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.29.

Shares of NYSE LGF.A traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.29. 1,268,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,852,706. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 52 week low of $4.18 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.10). Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $998.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lions Gate Entertainment will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Lions Gate Entertainment

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

