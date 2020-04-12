Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.
LINX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Linx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.
NASDAQ:LINX opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. Linx has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $9.60.
Linx Company Profile
Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.
