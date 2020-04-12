Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Linx (NASDAQ:LINX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

LINX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Linx from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Linx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Linx from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.17.

NASDAQ:LINX opened at $4.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.33. Linx has a 12-month low of $2.93 and a 12-month high of $9.60.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linx during the 3rd quarter worth about $233,000. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Linx by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 176,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 105,494 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Linx by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 395,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 95,610 shares in the last quarter.

Linx Company Profile

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning, and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic fund transfer, e-commerce, and customer relationship management solutions.

