Linde (NYSE:LIN) Downgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has $187.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die US-Bank JPMorgan hat Linde von Overweight” auf Neutral” abgestuft. Das Chance/Risiko-Verhaltnis der Industriegase-Konzerne wie Linde durfte im Vergleich zu qualitativ hochwertigen, zyklischen Unternehmen weniger attraktiv sein, schrieb Analyst Jeffrey Zekauskas in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Zudem sei die Linde-Aktie im Vergleich zum Papier des Wettbewerbers Air Products ungerechtfertigterweise uberbewertet./edh/bek

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 20:16 / EDT

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 00:15 / BST

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s analyst wrote.

Get Linde alerts:

Several other research firms have also issued reports on LIN. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America raised shares of Linde from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Linde from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $222.44.

Shares of LIN opened at $189.48 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. Linde has a 52 week low of $146.71 and a 52 week high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Linde will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.963 per share. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th.

In other Linde news, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total value of $54,764.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,732,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders have bought 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 538.9% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 131.3% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 75.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.