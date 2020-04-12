Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $6.25 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LLNW. DA Davidson raised their target price on Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Limelight Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. William Blair began coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Limelight Networks in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Limelight Networks from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $6.21.

Shares of LLNW opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $6.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.04 and a 200-day moving average of $4.45.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $60.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Limelight Networks will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,916,493.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $121,000. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $9,444,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,262,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,164,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,000,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after purchasing an additional 612,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,655,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

