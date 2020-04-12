Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) Price Target Cut to $229.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $237.00 to $229.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports.

LGND has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Benchmark reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.83.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $86.42 on Wednesday. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $57.24 and a 12 month high of $130.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 66.09, a quick ratio of 65.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $27.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.30 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 523.19% and a return on equity of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 54.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Matthew W. Foehr sold 7,225 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.84, for a total transaction of $692,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,264,154.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $23,646,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,312,000 after acquiring an additional 12,837 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $242,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,859,000.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations; bazedoxifene for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; and Bryxta for non-small cell lung cancer.

