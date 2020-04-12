Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Media Corporation is engaged in media, communications and entertainment businesses through its subsidiaries and investments in publicly-traded companies. Liberty Media Corporation is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series A alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on FWONA. Citigroup decreased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on Liberty Media Formula One Series A from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Liberty Media Formula One Series A currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FWONA opened at $23.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.75 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.08 and its 200 day moving average is $38.83.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 1,484 shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $50,248.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 482 shares in the company, valued at $16,320.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A during the fourth quarter valued at $31,112,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,586,000 after buying an additional 9,781 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 618,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,061,000 after buying an additional 65,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,693,000 after buying an additional 4,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,662,000 after buying an additional 19,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Media Formula One Series A

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

Read More: What is a support level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liberty Media Formula One Series A (FWONA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series A and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.