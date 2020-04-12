Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) PT Lowered to GBX 170 at Credit Suisse Group

Legal & General Group (LON:LGEN) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 224 ($2.95) to GBX 170 ($2.24) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

LGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 175 ($2.30) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a top pick rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 347 ($4.56) to GBX 350 ($4.60) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 269 ($3.54) to GBX 284 ($3.74) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 264.89 ($3.48).

Shares of LGEN stock opened at GBX 213 ($2.80) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 217.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 268.20. The company has a market cap of $12.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.94. Legal & General Group has a 12 month low of GBX 117.30 ($1.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 324.70 ($4.27).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be issued a GBX 12.64 ($0.17) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.77%. This is a boost from Legal & General Group’s previous dividend of $4.93. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 23rd. Legal & General Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.59%.

In related news, insider Jeff Davies sold 68,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 218 ($2.87), for a total transaction of £149,447.72 ($196,590.00). Also, insider John Kingman purchased 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.43) per share, with a total value of £1,644.30 ($2,162.98). Insiders bought 10,349 shares of company stock valued at $2,656,965 over the last ninety days.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), Legal & General Insurance (LGI), and General Insurance (GI) segments.

