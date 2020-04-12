LEG Immobilien’s (LEGIF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HSBC

HSBC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of LEG Immobilien (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

LEGIF stock opened at $110.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $111.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.26. LEG Immobilien has a fifty-two week low of $79.25 and a fifty-two week high of $126.35.

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

