Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) PT Lowered to $40.00

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) had its target price reduced by JMP Securities from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Lazard from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lazard from $39.00 to $28.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Lazard from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Cfra raised their price target on Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lazard from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Lazard presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Lazard stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.86. 526,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,033,435. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.86. Lazard has a 1 year low of $20.94 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a return on equity of 53.88% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lazard will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 421,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,160,000 after acquiring an additional 307,999 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Lazard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,496,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Lazard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 132,905 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,311,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Lazard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 24,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

