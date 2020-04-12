Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Deutsche Bank

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the casino operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Las Vegas Sands from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.85.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.86. 7,258,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,936,306. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.78. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.68. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LVS. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,406,033 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $994,593,000 after buying an additional 6,753,588 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $308,958,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,053,330 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $210,801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth about $77,056,000. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

