Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) PT Lowered to $300.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $358.00 to $300.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LRCX. Cowen restated an outperform rating and set a $340.00 price target (down previously from $380.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Argus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 16th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $300.65.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX opened at $258.28 on Wednesday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $260.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $273.92. The company has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.10, for a total transaction of $438,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.