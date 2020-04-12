Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Now Covered by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $358.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $325.00 to $210.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.65.

LRCX opened at $258.28 on Thursday. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average of $260.49 and a 200-day moving average of $273.92. The stock has a market cap of $37.59 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.87 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

In related news, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total transaction of $328,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,847,246 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

