Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND BANCORP INC. is a bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LBAI. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $11.57 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $584.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.14. Lakeland Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $17.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $57.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.56 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 10.06%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Bancorp will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Lakeland Bancorp news, Director Robert E. Mccracken bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. Also, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $28,652.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,056.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,700 shares of company stock worth $96,187 over the last quarter. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 130.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $182,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 13,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Recommended Story: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.