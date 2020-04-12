Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ladder Capital Corp is a commercial real estate finance company. The Company operates in three segments: Loans, Securities and Real Estate. It focused on midmarket senior secured commercial real estate first mortgage loans, investment grade-rated securities secured by first mortgage loans on commercial real estate and investing in net leased and other commercial real estate. The company also provides services of the commercial real estate industry which includes origination, credit, underwriting, structuring, capital markets and asset management. Ladder Capital Corp is headquartered in New York City. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Ladder Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine cut Ladder Capital from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $7.50 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ladder Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.42.

NYSE LADR opened at $8.14 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 51.60 and a quick ratio of 51.60. Ladder Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $18.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ladder Capital will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.71%. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.79%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LADR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $22,971,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 1,196.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 891,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,352,000 after acquiring an additional 822,407 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $5,861,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,270,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,916,000 after acquiring an additional 251,635 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Ladder Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $3,388,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

